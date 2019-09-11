Voters again defeat Sgt Bluff-Luton school bond referendum but Storm Lake measure passes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

The votes have been counted in a pair of Siouxland school bond referendums.



In Storm Lake, voters have approved a $15 million measure that will allow for the construction of a new elementary school and middle school gymnasium. The measure needed 60 percent to pass and received just more than 61 percent support. The votes were 1,052 YES and 668 NO.

Meanwhile for the 4th time in as many years voters in the Sgt. Bluff-Luton School District have overwhelmingly said no to a bond measure. Only 39 percent of those casting a ballot supported a $33 million dollar request to build a new elementary school and athletic complex. Tuesday’s vote total was 638 in favor and 981 opposed.

Both referendums required 60 percent approval to pass. Watch for reaction to the vote tonight on KCAU 9 News at 10.