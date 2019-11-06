Voter turnout increased on Tuesday’s election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ballots are in, and the votes are counted. One local official credits the joint city school election for a spike in voter turnout.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says it made a noticeable difference.

Normally city elections bring about 10 to 15 percent of voters to the polls. Tuesday’s election saw 22 percent of voters at the ballot box.

Gill said the number of voters was almost double than two years ago.

“Honestly, because of both the school board and the city and Sioux City city council race, I think to have even those that were contested really did increase turn out. And it might be a wash in terms of the cost because we hae to use every precinct center where we usually just use vote centers, but still I think it was worth the effort.”

In total, more than 12,000 people cast a ballot in Woodbury County, including 5,000 absentee ballots.