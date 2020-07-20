Virus surge in other states slow South Dakota test results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health officials say South Dakota’s coronavirus test results are being slowed by the surge in COVID-19 in other states.

South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says officials have seen a change in the last week in the length of time it takes for a result if the sample is sent to an out-of-state commercial lab. She says it’s taking up to a week or longer to get results from out-of-state labs.

She says it’s different for in-state labs, and that South Dakota’s public health lab is still turning out lab results in 24 hours.

The Argus Leader reports state epidemiologist Josh Clayton says the delay in test results just means some people are in isolation longer while waiting for test results.