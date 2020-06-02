Virginia sergeant rescues 19th eagle

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (CNN/WJLA) – A sergeant in Stafford County, Virginia, has rescued another injured eagle in the county. It was his 19th rescue. He said that after all these years, he still gets butterflies.

Sergeant Anthony McCall, an animal control deputy, said that he never thought he would be rescuing eagles when he accepted the job.

“I don’t know if i like it too much at first but it’s growing on me. I kind of like it,” McCall said.

McCall is an animal control deputy with the Stafford County Sheriffs Office who has found a calling in helping to save injured bald eagles.

“Everybody in the office knows if an eagle call comes out, I want to go do it,” McCall said.

Last Wednesday, he rescued his 19th injured bald eagle in Stafford County.

“I still get butterflies, and I still get excited it’s an eagle,” McCall said.

He said over the years, the calls for eagle rescues have increased.

“I didn’t know they were that prevalent. They weren’t when I first started but they’re getting more and more every year,” McCall said.

And although he’s seen as somewhat of an eagle expert, he is still always surprised by how big they are.

“They are big. When you get your hands on them you get to see how big they are and why they are the nation’s bird. They are beautiful and very powerful,” McCall said. “We will go out and get it but it’s the long-term care they are being provided with from the wildlife centers and the rehabbers and the state that really deserve the recognition in this.”

