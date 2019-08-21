Violent Offender Task Force arrests South Sioux City suspect

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, working with the United States Marshals Service violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in South Sioux City earlier this month.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office investigated an armed robbery that occurred near Atokad Park in South Sioux City on August, 2. The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Alex Ramirez, 19, of South Sioux City.

During the investigation, Famires was located while traveling from Jackson to South Sioux City on August 16. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Ramirez was taken to the Dakota County Jail for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.