PONCA, Neb (KCAU) — Tuesday night, a man who drowned in the Missouri River at the Ponca State Park has been found, according to family members.

Family members said his body was located earlier in the evening down river from the Ponca State Park’s boat ramp.

Family members tell KCAU 9 the body was found before a vigil was held for the individual who drowned. Community members of Ponca came together to pray for the family of the drowning victim. About 40-50 people came to the vigil at the parking lot of Oak Trail Inn. The man drowned on Saturday afternoon and authorities spent the last couple of days looking for his body.

KCAU 9 spoke with a resident about how people from other communities came together to help others out in tough times.

“I live in a very selfless community that has a huge heart. They wrap their arms around this family as their own. They have donated food, they have asked what they can do and like I said the hours and the effort on the river shows what kind of community Ponca is,” said Ponca resident Kristie Schram.

Family members also told us that funeral services are pending for their loved one. The boat ramp at the state park is still closed to the public.