SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A vigil was held to remember a civil rights leader and long-time educator Flora Lee.

Dozens of people including family, friends, and members of the community stood outside at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Transportation Center. Several people spoke at the event.

Lee passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. She made a big impact on Siouxland and the people that live in the area by being a part of several organizations.

Her daughter, Treyla, thanked everyone for their support through this difficult time.

“We just that we thank you so very very much. And we were just coming to support and show our support, but I do have to let you know that in my mother’s fashion and form, we are having a party tomorrow.” Treyla Lee said.

Sioux City City Council members took time to recognize the contributions made by Lee at Monday’s meeting.

“Flora Lee was an advocate for and ally to everyone, to all people. She was not just a friend, but she was a mentor. She did what was right whether or not the camera was rolling and whether or not she’d receive recognition for it. She’s inspired generations through her activism and I’m hopeful we can all answer the call and do what it right and advocate for change in our community.” council member Matthew O’Kane said.

Funeral services for Flora Lee are May 3 beginning at 1:00 p.m. At the Sioux City Orpheum Theater.