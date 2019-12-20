VIDEO: Truck crashes through wall at Florida airport

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida early Thursday morning, the airport’s president and CEO said.

An officer saw 40-year-old Juan Monsivis of Bradenton try to pass a vehicle as he drove recklessly north on U.S. Highway 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The officer said he lost sight of Monsivis, then saw him leave the roadway.

Troopers said he crashed into a chain-link fence in front of the airport and continued to travel toward the terminal.

Surveillance video shows the moment Monsivis crashed through a wall, leaving debris all over the terminal.

He was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers have yet to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to the FHP’s report.

A search of the Mantaee County Clerk of Courts website and the Manatee County Jail website shows Monsivis has been arrested numerous times over the years for a host of crimes including DUI, probation violation and drugs possession.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.