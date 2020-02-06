Video shows playful coyote and badger on the move

SANTA CRUZ, Cali. (AP) – A playful coyote can be seen on remote-sensor camera footage, soon joined by a badger as they walk into a pipe and walk out of view.

Coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt together, according to the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), a nature conservancy group based in Northern California.

PENINSULA OPEN SPACE TRUST

Researchers with the group are studying how animals travel at night.

They set up remote-sensor cameras and one of those cameras caught the coyote and badger on the move together in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains.

According to the Trust, the video is the first documented imagery showing a coyote and badger using a human-made structure to travel together.