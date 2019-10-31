Veteran’s Voices: Sweet Beans coffee shop

NORFOLK, Virginia (KCAU) – Throughout the month, KCAU will be sharing stories of the men and women who served our country, starting with a Navy Veteran who has taken her military skills and applied them to running her own business in Virginia.

As a woman veteran, she’s seen as an anomaly, and that’s something she’s hoping to change.

There’s something about a coffee shop that pulls you in. Sweet Beans pulls people in from the smiles you’ll see behind the counter.

Mallory Rugg, the co-owner of Sweet Beans says this is her passion project, that started as an idea.

Ten years ago, Mallory worked as a barista when her husband first enlisted in the Army.

“I said I just figured out what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Mallory shared.

Before she turned her idea into a reality, Mallory felt called to serve in the military and joined the Navy in 2012.

“I was a fire controlman, I was a spy technician,” Mallory added about her career in the Navy.

During her time in the Navy as a fire controlman, Mallory met her friend Heather Amodeo.

Mallory and Heather’s husband had the same job in the Navy.

Their families became close, but the military moved them apart and then brought them both back together to Norfolk in 2017.

Mallory finished her enlistment but still works on the base as an instructor.

The two women got to work on their coffee shop.

“It would be endless nights of just working on the business plan, working on what we needed to sell, how we were going to sell it, and it was just hair-pulling sometimes,” Heather Amodeo, co-owner of Sweet Beans said.

Finally, they got a loan and found the spot, not far from NASA Langley.

They opened in May and already have loyal customers, some who are surprised to learn the shop is owned by two women, one who is a veteran.

“I understand why there is a stereotype, however, I look forward to being able to break that stereotype,” Mallory said.

Mallory and Heather are determined to help other women by giving them advice on how to start their own business.

“It’s a very empowering feeling knowing that we were able to help somebody else make their dream come true,” Mallory added.

They are hoping that their training, story, and voices inspire other female veterans and beyond.

