‘It just gives you a better outlook on life’: Veteran serves in Marine Corps, Sioux City PD, and 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kraig Fulton served 35 years in the Marine Corps, the Sioux City Police Department, and the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Fulton said since he was only 11 years old, he knew he wanted to protect those around him. Serving in the military runs deep in Fulton’s bloodline.

“I have a large military family. Going all the way back to the World Wars,” said Fulton.

Once high school graduation rolled around, and he had to make the decision to walk a new path or follow in his ancestor’s footsteps.

“I just kind of looked up what am I going to do now. I was going in the Marine Corps boot camp within 10 days,” said Fulton.

Fulton traveled across the globe with the 2nd Marines Division at 18-years-old.

“My first deployment was in Cuba; I was in the Philippines. I went to Pakistan, India, Germany, did a few days in Thailand and Nepal,” Fulton said.

Fulton said visiting other countries gave him a new perspective.

“Understanding a different culture, a different religion, different people, why they do things, and how they are. It just gives you a better outlook on life,” said Fulton.

After four years and five months with the Marine Corps, he decided it was time to hang up his uniform.

“I wanted a profession. I wanted to have a good-paying job, a professional job. I wanted to have a retirement and be able to do things later in life without having to worry about money or financial stability. I wanted all that and the whole package,” said Fulton.

His journey in life lead him to his brothers in blue.



“I got through the academy, been on the police department since September ’92. I was in the gang unit. I was a school resource officer at West High. I was in the community policing team. I’ve been on the swat team for well over 20 years,” said Fulton.

However, serving on the Sioux City Police Department wasn’t enough for Fulton.



“I didn’t wanna travel to go anywhere else with the Navy or Marine Corps. So, the Air Guard was more than willing and happy to take me on,” said Fulton.



Fulton’s been with the 185th since 2009. He said one of his greatest memories is working in Capitol security during the inauguration.



“The Capitol is amazing, so majestic, it brings back all the feelings of why you do what you do, whether you’re working and protecting your community or working and protecting your county, state, I’ve always been a protector, I’ve always been that type of guy,” said Fulton.

Fulton said retirement may be in the cards for him in the next couple of years, but he said children are following in his footsteps. They’re currently involved in policing, health care, and the military.