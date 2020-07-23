Vermont woman finds biological brother after taking DNA test

WINDSOR, Vt. (CNN) – A Vermont woman found her biological brother after taking a DNA test. They’ve reconnected and are planning a reunion.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sally Laurent knew there were people she still wanted to meet.

“It’s been an interesting journey of discovery,” said Laurent.

Laurent and her older, half-sister were both adopted as babies.

“I always knew. I didn’t know what it (adoption) meant. I always thought it was just another way of being born,” she said.

They were raised Jewish by their adoptive parents on Long Island, but Laurent always wondered who her biological relatives were, so she took a DNA test.

“I discovered there was not one bit of Jewish blood in me, which is okay because I’ve benefited from all of this, you know,” she said.

She also discovered her biological brother, Bob Stanco, is alive and living on Long Island.

So, she called him from her Vermont home, where she’s been for the last several years.

“When she reached out, found somebody, to her. This is her blood. (It’s) something she never had,” said Stanco.

Laurent is a sister that Stanco never knew he had.

“They didn’t even know I existed,” said Laurent.

“I knew I had and brother and a sister, full-blooded, who lived with me growing up. Prior to that, I had no idea anyone until my parents passed away,” Stanco said.

He now knows he’s one of seven children his mother gave birth to.

But for right now, he’s looking forward to making up for lost time with his long-lost sister.

“We know that once this (the pandemic) clears up, we’re going to make a bee-line to her,” he said.

It’ll be a heart-warming family reunion, decades in the making.

