Vermont teacher engaging with students, community through daily trivia videos

HINESBURG, Vt. (NBC5) — There are some teachers who just stand out, and for fifth-graders at Hinesburg Community School, their math teacher, Mr. Lasher, has their undivided attention.

“He’s funny, he’s fun,” said student Anderson Howard.



With classes going virtual during the pandemic, Paul Lasher is going viral by posting daily trivia questions to YouTube while dressed in different outfits for his students to answer.

He occasionally has special guests ask questions, too.

“My deal for them is (that) I have to get 80 percent of all the kids in fifth grade to do the questions and get them correct throughout the week, and on Friday’s I’ll do something crazy for them,” said Lasher.



So far, he’s waxed his legs, jumped in Lake Iroquois, waved to drivers on Route 116, shaved his hair into a mohawk and dyed it rainbow colors, among other stunts, often with the help of his wife, Alyssa, and their two sons, Eli and Brady.



“I look forward to every Friday doing something fun and special that really makes our family come together and have fun together. But also (for) other people, it makes them laugh which I think people need right now,” said Alyssa Lasher.

Lasher’s students agree that Friday’s are their favorite for the same reason.

This week, his challenge couldn’t be sweeter.

His two sons plastered whipped cream pie in his face, and his wife followed-up with an apple pie, as neighbors watched in their backyard.

“It feels more normal to be able to do something like (this) and see the kids smile and know that they’re smiling and know that they’re having fun, and engaged in the learning,” said Lasher.

His students are engaged in his teaching, which isn’t going out of style.

