Vehicular homicide charge filed in Iowa drunk driving crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Council Bluffs man is now facing new charges in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured her child.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Stephen Joseph Wink was charged Wednesday with homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, and OWI 2nd in connection with the February 2nd crash that killed 40-year-old Danyel Hardisty of Minburn.

Investigators say Wink was drunk when his southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane of J Avenue(County Road P58) and crashed head-on into Hardisty’s vehicle. Hardisty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven-year-old Javen Sorenson, who was in the car with Hardisty during the time of the accident, was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

Wink was also injured in the crash and was taken into custody on February 8 after his release from the hospital. He was initially charged with driving while barred, driving while revoked, driving under suspension, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Officials say lab results show Wink’s blood alcohol concentration was higher than .08 following the crash.

Wink remains in the Dallas County Jail.