Vehicle pursuit into Sheldon, Iowa let to on-foot chase and arrest

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – An Osceola County Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Ashton, Iowa that led to a pursuit into Sheldon, Iowa, where the suspect then fled on foot on Monday.

According to a recent press release, during the traffic stop, the suspect refused to identify himself, then drove away. The suspect reached excess speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

While the Osceola Deputy was in pursuit of the suspect, an Officer with the Sheldon Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks on the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then drove into Sheldon where he took off on foot.

The driver was apprehended by the Osceola County Deputy after the foot chase.

The driver was identified as

Bruce Allen Flaugh Jr., 34, of Hartley, Iowa. He was charged with allegedly eluding, operating while intoxicated, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and multiple other traffic offenses.

Bruce Allen Flaugh Jr., 34, of Hartley, Iowa. He was charged with allegedly eluding, operating while intoxicated, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and multiple other traffic offenses.

Flaugh was transported to the Osceola County Jail and is being held on a $6,300 bond.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sheldon Police Department and the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.