Vehicle crash sent one to the hospital and the arrest of two other in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A motorcycle and ATV crash sent one to the hospital and led to the arrest of two others in Le Mars.

Tyler Kennett, 21, Le Mars was operating a motorcycle when he collided with Tyler Plueger Foust, 23, Le Mars, who was operating an ATV June 26. Kennett as heading westbound when the crash occurred at 150th Street in Le Mars.

Kennett was transported to Mercy in Sioux City to be treated for injuries. Foust was uninjured.

According to recent documents, further investigation led to the arrest of Foust and a third person who was at the scene but was not involved in the crash.

Foust was arrested for possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and ATV or ORUV operation on roadways/ highways/ trails.

The third person at the scene was identified as Samuel Alexander, 25, of Le Mars. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.