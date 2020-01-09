Vegas mailman goes the extra mile every day on his route

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) – Being a mail carrier in Las Vegas is no easy task.

Matthew Richter has been doing it for 33 years and he walks his route so he really gets to know his customers.

From sorting letters to walking miles every day to deliver mail, this is the usual routine for a mail carrier.

“As far as I know, I’ve never seen anybody get out of his truck and walk around to the individual mailboxes to deliver the mail,” Ken, a Vegas resident shared and customer of Richter shared.

But Richter goes the extra mile every day.

“As mailmen, we get to know our customers on the route,” Richter said.

Getting to know his customers is exactly what Richter did when he found out one of them, Joan was sick.

“He knew my wife was diagnosed with lung cancer a couple, two and a half years ago. When we would see him on the street while he was delivering our mail, he would say hello just to let her know he was there, and to make sure she was okay,” Ken, the husband of Joan said.

A few months later, Joan passed away in October 2019, but Richter never stopped.

“All I could do was give him some warm smiles and comforting words just to let him know I care,” Richter shared.

“She passed away a couple of months ago. He continued to ask, and a couple of times he would ring the vell and ask how I was doing, so he’s been very supportive,” Ken added.

Although Richter went the extra mile to check in with Ken and his wife, Richter makes it a point to just smile, give a friendly wave, or just say hello to all of his customers.

“As a human being, it’s nice to know that somebody cares that we are in every address every day. And build those relationships and when something like this happens, just let them know we care. Goes a long way,” Richter said.