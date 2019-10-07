UTV driver killed in crash near Primghar

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Primghar, Iowa.

The crash took place at the intersection of 380th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, about a mile northwest of Primghar, Sunday around 5:21 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Officials say an SUV driven by Joshua Mahler, 40, of Sutherland, was going north on Roosevelt Avenue when it collided with the driver’s side of a UTV (utility task vehicle) going west on 380th Street. The UTV was driven by Jerome Schueller, 61, of Primghar.

Both vehicles went into the northwest ditch and became engulfed in fire.

Schueller was taken to the Sheldon Hospital and pronounced dead. A 6-year old boy and an 8-year-old boy in the SUV were injured.

The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the collision.