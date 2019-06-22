USS Sioux City visiting Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Gold Crew from the USS Sioux City are in Siouxland enjoying a bite at a Sioux City summer favorite.

The crew spent part of their day at Food Truck Friday, where they got to enjoy some good food from Sioux City’s many food trucks. They also met and talked with people from Sioux City and learned more about the town that their ship is named after.

“Bring new sailors here every time just to introduce them to our namesake city, the values that are here, some of the people that are here and we feel the support from Jacksonville, we get letters, we get care packages all the time but its great for the sailors to see what the community is all about and its about service so we really do appreciate it,” said USS Sioux City Commanding Officer Kevin O’Brien.

Saturday, June 22, the Gold Crew will be helping out the Food Bank of Siouxland at the Leader of the Pack event.