SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s an exciting morning for fans of the high sea. On Tuesday the crew of Sioux City’s namesake ship stops by town.

Crew members of the USS Sioux City are scheduled for appearances all around Siouxland.

Starting their day with a meet and greet at eh Sioux City Police Department followed by a lunch in Le Mars at the Iowa BBQ Company.

Also making stops at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor as well as the Orpheum Theatre.