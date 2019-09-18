USS Sioux City crew members make stops in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crew members of the USS Sioux City are in town again, this time for Tuesday night’s annual Chamber meeting.

Before that though, members had an opportunity to spend some time around the community.

Sioux City’s first responders met up with the four crew members earlier in the day and shared what makes Sioux City so special. Both the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue gifted the men with pictures and signatures of everyone in the department.

The crew members also got a look into the history of our local police force. It was the executive officer’s first time in Sioux City.

“I’m disappointed we can only be here for a day. It’s a quick trip. We are trying to get in as much as we can so we can, see everyone and take in all the sights and say thank you to everyone we can. So yes, [we’re] very excited to be here and hoping I can come back and spend more time here,” said Blue Crew Executive Officer Wade Smith.

The crew members also visited the NICU at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

Crew members have been making visits to Siouxland since 2015, when the ship’s crest is unveiled that year’s chamber dinner.

“Back home for the namesake of Sioux City. They have done so much for us as a crew and for the ship itself during it’s commissioning and it’s sail around. I want to say the support that we have, when we need something, we can reach back into the community and they’re always ready to provide,” said Gunners Mate Chief Adrian Crumpton.

Crew members of the USS Sioux City are familiar with Blue Bunny Ice Cream since the Le Mars ice cream maker delivered an ice cream bunker to the ship. Tuesday, the sailers visited Le Mars for the cold treats.