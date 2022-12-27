SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota guard Grace Larkins snagged the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week award, League officials released Tuesday. Larkins averaged 24.0 ppg and shot 67 percent from the field to lead South Dakota to a 2-0 start in League play.



In the Coyotes’ 82-59 League-opening win over Kansas City, Larkins dropped a career-high 31 points to propel USD to a victory. The USD sophomore went 11-for-17 from the field en route to her career-high scoring night, while also recording eight rebounds, a career-high eight assists, two blocks and a steal.



Despite playing only 20 minutes due to foul trouble in South Dakota’s 101-57 win over Oral Roberts, Larkins managed 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and the Altoona, Iowa native also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists against the Golden Eagles.



Grace Larkins, South Dakota

So | G | Altoona, Iowa

Picked up the first weekly honor of her career

Averaged 24.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.0 bpg and 1.0 spg to help USD to a 2-0 start in League play

Poured in a career-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists in the League-opening win over Kansas City

Also nominated: Heaven Hamling (North Dakota State), Hannah Cooper (Oral Roberts), Myah Selland (South Dakota State), Rain Green (Kansas City), Kacie Borowicz (North Dakota)



2022-23 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

November 14

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts



November 21

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota



November 28

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State



December 6

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota



December 12

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts



December 19

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts



December 27

Grace Larkins, South Dakota