SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota guard Grace Larkins snagged the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week award, League officials released Tuesday. Larkins averaged 24.0 ppg and shot 67 percent from the field to lead South Dakota to a 2-0 start in League play.
In the Coyotes’ 82-59 League-opening win over Kansas City, Larkins dropped a career-high 31 points to propel USD to a victory. The USD sophomore went 11-for-17 from the field en route to her career-high scoring night, while also recording eight rebounds, a career-high eight assists, two blocks and a steal.
Despite playing only 20 minutes due to foul trouble in South Dakota’s 101-57 win over Oral Roberts, Larkins managed 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and the Altoona, Iowa native also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists against the Golden Eagles.
Grace Larkins, South Dakota
So | G | Altoona, Iowa
- Picked up the first weekly honor of her career
- Averaged 24.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.0 bpg and 1.0 spg to help USD to a 2-0 start in League play
- Poured in a career-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists in the League-opening win over Kansas City
Also nominated: Heaven Hamling (North Dakota State), Hannah Cooper (Oral Roberts), Myah Selland (South Dakota State), Rain Green (Kansas City), Kacie Borowicz (North Dakota)
2022-23 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week
November 14
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts
November 21
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota
November 28
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State
December 6
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota
December 12
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts
December 19
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts
December 27
Grace Larkins, South Dakota