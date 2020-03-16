USD transitioning to online delivery of classes

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion is transitioning to online for at least the next two weeks.

The South Dakota Board of Regents made the announcement Monday that all institutions, including USD, move online due to COVID-19 and in the interest of public safety.

“It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents system,” the SDBOR stated in its announcement. “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff throughout the state is our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.”

USD students will have courses delivered through Zoom and Desire2Learn, USD’s learning management system.

Students are asked to stay at their permanent residence. Thoe unable to return can ask to stay on campus housing where there will be limited dining services.

Campus events have been canceled through April 30, but USD’s telehealth counseling services remain available for students in need.

“We remain united in our efforts to protect the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our students, faculty and staff as we work through the challenges posed by this global pandemic. I am confident in USD’s ability to continue serving and protecting its students, faculty and staff, and we look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

The transition to online classes will begin March 23 with plans to resume in-person classes on April 6. The board of Regents will review any changes on March 27.

More information about USD’s response to COVID-19 can be found by clicking here.