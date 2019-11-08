USD makes plans for new Patriots Plaza

VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) –
Siouxlanders will soon be able to honor veterans year-round at a new plaza in Vermillion, SD.
Work will soon begin on the Patriots Plaza on the campus of the University of South Dakota. The plaza will pay tribute to 3 USD graduates who received the Medal of Honor as well as every branch of the military.
The plaza is scheduled to be completed next year but President Sheila Gestring says it has been years in the making.
“Several years ago, there was a student on campus that wanted to see more flags on campus, and so started wearing one. Several individuals took notice and started trying to raise funds for this project,” she said.