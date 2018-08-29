U.S. and Mexico work with Canada on NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Midwest farmers are hoping a NAFTA deal is finalized soon, and officials from Canada are working with the U.S. and Mexico on a new NAFTA deal right now.

After they announced they reached a tentative deal to modernize and replace NAFTA, Canadian officials rushed to Washington to ensure Canada isn't left out

"I spoke with both the Mexican president and the American president over the past couple of days and our team is right now in Washington," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian officials said they're in intense negotiations

Mexico agreed to concessions that could mean higher pay for Mexican workers and less incentive for companies to send U.S. manufacturing jobs south of the border, and Senator John Thune from South Dakota said the deal also seems like good news for agriculture

"From an ag standpoint, I think it's viewed as a win," said Thune.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley said important details are still unresolved.

"The broad outlines have all been agreed to by Mexico and the United States minus a couple of items that have been flagged that still need additional work, such as the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs," Merkley said.

It could be difficult for congress to approve a bilateral trade deal between only the United States and Mexico because Canada is such an important trading partner. Lawmakers agree the ideal outcome would be for all three countries to strike a deal

"We have a lot of trade with Canada. Obviously, both Canada and Mexico are huge markets for our agricultural products," Thune said.

President Trump wants to reach a deal before Mexico's new president is sworn in and before the midterm elections, meaning there are just a few months left to get all three countries on the same page and get congressional approval.