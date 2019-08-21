Uruguay’s president says he has lung cancer

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez attends a military ceremony in Montevideo, Uruguay. Vazquez announced at a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez announced Tuesday that he has cancer and will have a more complete diagnosis in coming days.

“In a tomographic study, a right pulmonary nodule was found, with very clear characteristics that it could be malignant,” Vázquez said.

The president said he feels good and has not felt any symptoms related to the disease. He expects to have a broader picture of his prospects and possible treatments after undergoing additional exams.

Vázquez, 79, is set to be in office until March 2020. He is an oncologist.

On several occasions, he has said he chose the profession after his parents and a sister died from cancer.

In 2011, he wrote a book entitled “Chronicle of a Bad Friend,” which included reflections on his experiences fighting cancer and testimonies from his patients.

During his first presidential term from 2005 to 2010, Vázquez championed some of the strictest tobacco regulations in the world.

His wife, María Auxiliadora Delgado, died three weeks ago. Local media said the cause was a heart attack.