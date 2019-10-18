Updated Iowa Transportation Map for Cyclists released

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) is now distributing the 2019-2020 Iowa Transportation Map for bicyclists.

The map publication has been updated to show new four-foot, paved shoulders and recreational trails completed since the 2017-2019 version that was last published. The map will highlight bike-friendly routes when traveling by bike through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map will also include insets of Iowa’s 16 largest cities.

Copies of the map can be found at Iowa DOT’s driver’s license service centers, county treasurer’s offices, all six Iowa DOT district offices, Iowa’s welcome centers, the state’s rest areas, and it can be viewed and downloaded from here.

A person riding on a public road has all the rights and is required to know and obey traffic laws and rules of the road, applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle.

To assist cyclists in understanding their rights and responsibilities, a section of the map is dedicated to highlighting rules of the road for cyclists. Cyclists are encouraged to always wear helmets, use lights at night, and watch out for road hazards, including parallel-slat sewer grates, gravel, sand, and debris.