UNMC, Nebraska Extension move tractor safety course for teens partially online

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Central States Center for Agriculture Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical College (UNMC) of Public Health and Nebraska Extension will be making changes to its tractor safety courses.

The training, which was originally scheduled to take place at 12 sites, will now be held online. Once the online portion is complete, the in-person driving tests will be available at five locations with safety precautions.

The changes to the tractor safety course are designed to protect the health of the students and trainers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are being asked to register for the course between now and no later than July 10. Once the online course and tests are successfully completed the required driving test will be offered from July 27 through July 31 at five locations across Nebraska.

Teens 14 and 15-years-old that work on farms or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices are encouraged to register for the course. Individuals under the age of 14 are not eligible to take the class.

Federal law prohibits children under the age of 16 from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm; however, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and do fieldwork with certain mechanized equipment.

University of Nebraska Extension Education Susan Harris reported that overturned tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are a common cause of agriculture-related injuries and deaths in Nebraska. This tractor safety course is designed to train students on how to avoid these incidents as well as other farm and ranch hazards.

The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of the training.

Once a student is registered, they will be sent a training manual, course paperwork, and a link to the online course.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test and equipment operation and ATV safety lessons.

Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. Instructors will also offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-risk vehicles, and other off-road vehicles.

In order to protect students and trainers, the number of students on site will be limited to allow proper social distancing.

Students and trainers will also be required to wear a mask at all times during instruction and driving. Masks will be provided along with instructions for proper use.

Equipment, steering wheels, control knobs, and hitches will be disinfected before and after each student completes their testing.

Students who have had a fever or persistent cough within 14 days of testing will be required to reschedule their driving test.

Additional driving tests may be added in August to accommodate students who are unable to attend the scheduled training sessions in July.

Instructors for the course are members of the Central States Center for Agriculture Safety and Health: Aaron Yoder and Ellen Duysen, UNMC graduate student Alyssa Damke and, Nebraska Extension educators: Troy Ingram, Randy Saner, and John Thomas.

The cost of the modified course is $40 and includes educational materials, online learning link, and supplies.

The in-person driving training locations, dates, and site coordinator contact information are listed below:

O’Neill – July 27, Arks Equipment, 49110 US Highway 20 Contact: Debra Walnofer – 402-336-2760 or dwalnofer2@unl.edu

Gering – July 28, Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail #8500 Contact: Stacy Brown, 308-632-1480 or sbrown@unl.edu

North Platte – July 29, West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 West State Farm Road Contact: Randy Saner or Vicki Neidhardt 308-532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu

Grand Island – July 30, Hall County Extension, 3180 West Highway 34 Contact: Nancy Usasz 308-754-5422

Weeping Water – July 31, Cass County Fairgrounds, 8420 144th Street Contact: Sandy Prall 402-267-2205 or sprall2@unl.edu



For more information or to register for the course, contact the appropriate Nebraska Extension staff member above. Click here for a registration form.

