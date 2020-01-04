University of North Carolina doctor helps astronaut with blood clot in space

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – NASA had its first blood clot case in space.

There was no protocol so they contacted a University of North Carolina (UNC), Chapel Hill doctor for his expertise.

It is pretty heady stuff getting a phone call from the International Space Station.

“So I picked up the phone and NASA was on the phone and said it was urgent,” said Dr. Stephan Moll, UNC doctor.

As a kid, Dr. Stephan Moll wanted to be an astronaut, so he was a little moon-eyed.

“It was surprising. It was an honor. I was curious to see where that would lead,” said Dr. Moll.

It would lead to the International Space Station, where an astronaut had a blood clot.

Dr. Moll is a star when it comes to his blood clot expertise, having been published in medical journals.

For privacy reasons, the astronaut is not identified, but the clot was found in the jugular vein.

This was the first blood clot case in space, and NASA had no protocol.

“So all the decisions that had to be made were best guesses,” said Dr. Stephan Moll.

The doctor couldn’t help but ask: “Would NASA send him to the station to examine the patient himself?”

“So I should really be taken up there. And their response was, ‘We’ll see what we can do and we’ll get back to you,'” said Dr. Moll.

Dr. Moll remained earthbound while consulting a team of NASA doctors.

If the clot weren’t treated, it could spread to the lungs or brain and become far more serious.

The typical treatment, on Earth, is blood thinners.

But how would they work in zero gravity?

“So I needed to weigh the risk-benefit of starting a blood thinner or not using a blood thinner,” said Dr. Moll, University of North Carolina.

He and the team agreed to put the astronaut on blood thinners with Dr. Moll directing the dosage.

The space station had only a limited supply, but the treatment worked.

Dr. Moll even had a phone call from his patient, from outer space.

“My wife picked up and it was the International Space Station and she handed the phone to me and saying ‘There is someone from outer space who wants to talk to you,'” said Dr. Stephan Moll.

Enough to make a well-grounded doctor feel on top of the world.

The astronaut is now back here on earth and is doing well.