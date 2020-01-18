University of Kansas Medical Center carrying out clinical trial of male birth control

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) – Researchers at the University of Kansas (KU) Medical Center are conducting a clinical trial for a form of male birth control and scientists say they’re closer than ever to making it happen.

“When you hear male birth control what comes to your mind?” said Je Chiodo, KCTV.

“I think it’s great. They should be just as responsible as ladies,” Leslie Friday.

Since 1960, the pressure of not getting pregnant has fallen on the shoulders of women. Now it’s being put on men, literally.

“It’s about time! Yes!” said another woman.

“The first thing that came to mind when I told you about male birth control?” said Chiodo.

“Weird,” said the male passerby.

“What’s so weird about it?” said Chiodo.

“Putting something on your shoulder,” said the male passerby.

That’s right, this gel is rubbed on a man’s shoulder daily.

It’s supposed to decrease sperm count to a point where the chance of pregnancy is zero.

So we wanted to know, would you try it?

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Friday.

It certainly caught Leslie Friday’s interest.

“Do you have kids?” said Joe Chiodo, KCTV5.

“I do. Eight and I don’t want anymore!” said Friday.

“Eight kids!” said Chiodo.

For some women, birth control simply doesn’t work.

“I am part of that 1% in which they don’t work for,” said Friday.

Others have negative reactions.

To that, doctors say “let the man do the work.”

Dr. Ajay Nagia, Director of male reproductive health at KU, says the gel is a mix of testosterone and progesterone.

“It is a hormonal therapy,” said Dr. Nagia.

He says men would keep their sex drive and when they’re ready to have kids. Their sperm count should return to normal.

It’s a first of its kind.

“Men only have vasectomy and condoms. The world has changed,” said Dr. Nagia.

University of Kansas Medical Center is looking for serious couples to take part.

You have to be open to the ideas of kids and have dated for at least a year.

That’s because in clinical trials the product isn’t guaranteed to work, so you may end up pregnant.

“Is there any part of you that worries about can guys be responsible to take this every day?” said Joe Chiodo, KCTV5.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” said one woman.

Doctors say that is a concern.

Women would likely be reminding their men a lot.

“Ummm…yes I definitely would,” said one female.

But in the end, doctors say it would still create a shared responsibility that doesn’t exist today.

There are only three places in the U.S. testing the gel right now; KU, UCLA, and Seattle.

“I think we are underestimating the interest of men in these,” said Dr. Page, University of Washington.

“Would you try it?” said Joe Chiodo, KCTV5.

“Ahhh…I’d be open to it,” said one man.

“Yeah, you don’t have to worry about a condom,” said another man.

The gel is about more than just convenience though.

“So many abused or homeless or mistreated children is because they weren’t desired from the start,” said Leslie Friday.

“Sadly, 50% of pregnancies are unplanned,” said Dr. Nagia, KU Director of male reproductive health.

In the U.S., that’s about three million unplanned pregnancies and half of those end up being unwanted.

“Now whether or not that leads to the debate of abortion or giving up their children, is very controversial,” said Dr. Nagia.

In fact, an article from The Washington Post says condom usage and the pill are “pretty terrible” when it comes to preventing pregnancy.

According to the CDC, the pill works 91% of the time and condoms are even worse at 82%.

Doctors hope this gel could change that.

“Absolutely critical to solving the problem,” said Dr. Stephanie Page, University of Washington.