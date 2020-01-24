FAA investigates drone crash near Iowa City airport, mobile home park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Federal investigators still don’t know why a University of Iowa drone crashed near an Iowa city airport last month.

The drone crashed near a mobile home park on December 18, 2019, sending shattered parts nearby.

The drone did not strike or hurt anyone as it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into what caused the 100-pound aircraft to become unresponsive and crash into an Iowa City mobile home park.

The Gazette reported that the drone was bought for $300,000 in 2018. It has an 18-foot wingspan.

The professor who was flying the drone has refused to comment on the crash.