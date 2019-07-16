Universal Security battery-powered smoke and fire alarms recalled

(KCAU) — Battery-powered smoke and fire alarms are being recalled.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is for the Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

They are being recalled because they “have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire,” according to the release.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wants consumers to inspect their smoke alarms as soon as possible by pressing the test button to see if it will activate properly. If it works, then nothing else needs to be done. If it doesn’t work, consumers need to contact Universal Security for a replacement.

For more information about the recall and to contact Universal Security click here.