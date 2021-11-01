UnityPoint Health to open new clinic in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announced Monday the opening of an additional UnityPoint Clinic location in Sioux City.

The new clinic will offer additional convenience to residents on the city’s northside.

The new clinic will be located in the old Shopko building on Hamilton Boulevard, between Once Upon a Child and Wilmes Hardware, UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace will include 7,742 square feet of space and will be home to four family medicine providers and two urgent care providers.

This new location provides ample parking and bus line service along with the added convenience of being close to UnityPoint at Home and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

“UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace is essential to meet the current and future demands of health care access to residents on the northside of Sioux City, as well as the broader Siouxland community,” said Jane Arnold, Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. “The Marketplace area provides a unique opportunity for UnityPoint Clinic to offer quality primary and urgent care services to an underserved part of the community.”

Construction of UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace will begin in November 2021, with a four-month construction period expected. UnityPoint Clinic plans to open the doors at its newest facility in May 2022.