SIOUX CITY, Iowa KCAU) — Saturday, Sioux City authorities worked to build their relationship with our community through a block party.

Over at Dale Street Park, Unity in the Community in partnership with Sioux City Fire, Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’S Department held it’s 3rd annual “Community Connection Block Party”. The event included food, games, prizes and giving community members a chance to get to know the men and women who keep our neighborhoods safe in a fun and festive atmosphere.

“Where it’s not an unpleasant situation. This is a fun situation, it’s a fun event, we’re getting to know the kids, getting them to approach us and so it has so many benefits. It’s just the way we do business here and luckily we have a great community here that supports us,” said Chief Rex Mueller of the Sioux City Police Department.

The event was started in 2017 as a way to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.