United States encouraged to prepare for coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The World Health Organization is saying the coronavirus epidemic, now known as covid 19, could have a catastrophic impact on the world as cases are spiking to more than 45,000 worldwide.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is saying the virus could grab a foothold in the U.S.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases briefed reporters on Wednesday.

She said while most cases of the virus are in China, the U.S. should be prepared for it to increase here.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.