Unemployment claims rise slightly in Iowa, down in Nebraska, South Dakota

(KCAU) – Unemployment claims rose slightly in Iowa this past week as more than 6,400 new claims were filed.

More than 4,600 Iowans continue receiving unemployment benefits, that number of continued claims is down from last week by nearly 5,000.

In Nebraska, unemployment claims are down, but still more than 3,100 people filed new claims in the past week. However, continued unemployment claims are also down, as nearly 15,000 Nebraskans continue receiving aid.

In South Dakota, the numbers are much lower, with just 382 new claims filed in the past week, which is down 62 claims from the week prior.

