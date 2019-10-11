Ukrainian associates of Rudi Giuliani arrested, with two other Ukrainian men

VIRGINIA – Two Ukrainian associates of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudi Giuliani, were in a Virginia court Thursday.

The two men were helping Giuliani look into debunked allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden.

The men were arrested at Dulles International Airport trying to board an international flight to Germany.

An indictment accuses them of funneling foreign money into U.S. elections, which is a violation of campaign finance laws.

Two other men were also indicted Thursday, and all four men faced two counts of conspiracy, one count of false statements to the federal election commission, and one count of falsification of records.