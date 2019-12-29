UFO drone toy explodes into flames in Illinois home on Christmas Eve

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – A close call on Christmas when a woman in Illinois said a popular drone toy she bought for her kids nearly set her house on fire.

No one was hurt but it could’ve ended differently for her family on Christmas morning.

“One of the best things and you prepare for it for weeks on end,” said Celeste Robinson.

A full house and family time made for a magical Christmas morning at the Robinson’s, but there was one gift missing for the kids under the tree.

“They were kind of bummed in the morning whenever we were telling him about it,” said Robinson.

The night before, Celeste Robinson and her husband plugged in the ‘As Seen On TV’ UFO Drones for Kids they’d ordered weeks ago, so the kids could use them first thing in the morning.

“We went ahead and put them on the charger, went to lay down and go to sleep and realize I forgot another gift that I forgot to wrap,” said Robinson.

That’s when her husband heard a strange hissing noise.

They walked to the counter to find the drones hot to the touch.

“We unplugged them and all of a sudden it just started sparking like a firework, just shooting up,” said Celeste Robinson.

Panicked, Robinson threw the drone on the floor after it burst into flames in her hand.

There are photos that show her burnt carpet and pieces of metals still stuck to the floor.

“If that spark would have gone, it probably would’ve got the cabinet above it and everything else in flame,” said Robinson.

According to the instructions, the drone takes 40 minutes to become fully charged.

Robinson says they were only plugged in for a half-hour.

“Looks like just half-melted circle right now. I mean, the whole battery pack a shot off,” said Robinson.

On Friday night, the family said the scare didn’t put a damper on their Christmas morning, but they know it could have ended a much different way.

“We were so blessed that he heard the noise and we checked it out because we would have been asleep and it could’ve been our house. It could’ve been our lives,” said Robinson.