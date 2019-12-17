Uber reveals more than 3,000 counts of assault in 2018

How you can use ride sharing services safely

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Uber is one of the most popular ride sharing apps in the world, but a new first of it’s kind study released by the company reveals more than 3,000 counts of sexual assault last year alone.

There’s no doubt ride sharing apps are convenient, but the question is are they really safe?

With over 3.1 million trips in the US daily there’s lots reason’s for calling an uber.

One of the more popular ones this time of year being, “With the holiday’s it does seem like people do drink a little bit more,” says one local uber driver.

And while drinking and driving is never a good idea.

Bodega Bartender, Ariana Seaman says, “We actually encourage it. We will often times call Ubers for people.”

The use of ride sharing apps can also pose threats.

“There’s definitely been times where you see some confusion happening of people try and get into the wrong vehicle at times,” says Seaman.

That simple mistake can be fatal. A 21-year-old college student murdered this year after mistaking a random car for her uber.

Seaman says, “That can happen and predators have found this as a new avenue to exploit.”

Across the country, women have reported dozens of similar attacks.

“I think one is too many,” says the Uber driver.

And if you’re getting in the right car, pay careful attention to the details of the car and driver by making sure you’re getting into the right make and model and that the license plate matches. You should also wait for the driver to address you by name.

And if you have to travel alone, a safety feature inside the app allows you to share your location with your friends and family. If you’re in any immediate danger, an emergency assist button will alert police to your location as well as details about your ride.

Seaman says, “Just treat it like you would anything with a little bit of precaution and a little bit of preparation.”

Hoping to do more though, Uber is also testing new safety technology that would allow rides to be recorded.

“I think it’s a step in the direction. I’m not against camera’s either where the passenger and the driver are video tapes during their interaction. There’s probably more that they could do. What? I’m not sure,” says the local uber driver.





