Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

U-S Senate candidate from Siouxland calls administration’s foreign policy “scattered”

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A Sioux City Democrat looking to unseat Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in Washington says the U-S strike setting off the turmoil with Iran will not make the United States a safer place.

While gathering with voters in Sioux City Monday night, Mike Franken said there’s no such thing as killing one individual and suddenly being safer.

A retired three-star admiral in the Navy, Franken calls the administration’s foreign policy strategy “scattered”.

“My sense is that our foreign affairs, our international diplomacy is inchoate now. It is scattered we don’t have a plan. We’ve long strayed from any kind of international security that we had just written a year and a half ago,” says Michael Franken (D), candidate for U-S Senate.

Franken, 1 of 4 Democrats in the June primary says he can provide a more realistic and grounded voice in Iowa values for all Iowans, if elected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories