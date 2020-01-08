U-S Senate candidate from Siouxland calls administration’s foreign policy “scattered”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A Sioux City Democrat looking to unseat Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in Washington says the U-S strike setting off the turmoil with Iran will not make the United States a safer place.



While gathering with voters in Sioux City Monday night, Mike Franken said there’s no such thing as killing one individual and suddenly being safer.

A retired three-star admiral in the Navy, Franken calls the administration’s foreign policy strategy “scattered”.

“My sense is that our foreign affairs, our international diplomacy is inchoate now. It is scattered we don’t have a plan. We’ve long strayed from any kind of international security that we had just written a year and a half ago,” says Michael Franken (D), candidate for U-S Senate.



Franken, 1 of 4 Democrats in the June primary says he can provide a more realistic and grounded voice in Iowa values for all Iowans, if elected.