U.S. Postal Service seeking dog owner’s help in preventing bites, attacks

(KCAU) – The U.S. Postal Service is asking dog owners to keep their animals secured when deliveries are being made.

The Postal Service says while it continues to fulfill its mission of providing essential services – the delivery of information and goods – to residents, they ask dog owners to take the needed steps for the protection of mail carriers.

The Postal Service is offering the following tips to dog owners:

When a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors.

Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet. The dog may view the carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at their local post office or another facility until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained.

The Postal Service says one bite is too many, when your mail carrier arrives, make sure your dog is properly restrained.

