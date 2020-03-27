U.S. Department of Labor announces $22 million grant to help homeless veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – The U.S Department of Labor announced Friday the availability of approximately $22 million in Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) grants.

The grants are said to provide services to reintegrate homeless veterans into meaningful employment and work to stimulate the development of effective service delivery systems that address the complex problems facing homeless veterans.

“No one should be left homeless after answering the call to serve in our nation’s military. Especially today, as we fight to overcome the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, we have a duty to help those veterans who have fallen on the hardest of times to reenter the workforce,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to serving the needs of this population who once offered to sacrifice everything through their military service for all of us. Through the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program, we continue to fight to end homelessness for America’s veterans and to help as many homeless veterans reintegrate into the workforce as possible,” Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training, John Lowry added.

To provide a holistic service, HVRP grantees actively partner with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Service for Veteran Families program and the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program.

In the last program year, HVRP grantees successfully served 19,946 homeless veterans with a job placement rate of 65.2% and an average wage at the placement of $14.50 an hour.

The funds will be given out on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies, nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations.

With the funds, the HRVP grantees will provide services such as career planning, comprehensive employment assessments, resume writing, and job placement services to homeless veterans.

Organizations that are interested in applying for the grants are invited to participate in a Prospective Applicant Webcast taking place April 3 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

Registration for the webcast is required. You can find the registration form here.

Participation in the webcast by grant applicants is strongly encouraged but is not mandatory.

Grantees under the HVRP program network include the Homeless Female Veterans and Veterans with Families grants and the Incarcerated Veterans’ Transition Program grants.

Each applicant for the grant may request up to $500,000.

The closing date for applications is April 7.

If you would like to submit an application click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Department of Labor’s program for veterans click here.