U.S. Census Bureau mailing forms to households who haven’t filled out 2020 Census form online

The U.S. is about a month into the 2020 Census and while many folks have responded, the Federal Government is trying another way to make sure everyone fills out their census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out forms to more than 65 million homes who haven’t answered the questionaire. The Census started this April 8.

The majority of those who have responded have done so online. About half of all U.S. households have already filled out the census with states like Iowa and Nebraska setting the pace.

In other states like Alaska, West Virginia, and New Mexico, only between a quarter and a third of households have responded.