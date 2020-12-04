Tyson invests $540 million to create protective COVID-19 measures

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

(KCAU) — Tyson Foods announced it is preparing to fight new waves of the coronavirus as it takes comprehensive protective steps, including the strategic testing of workers without symptoms.

According to a release, Tyson has invested $540 million in its U.S. facilities with to create protective COVID-19 measures, such as walkthrough temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. Tyson is also working with outside health experts, expanding its health services staff, adding a chief medical officer position and also plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early next year.

“We’ve learned a great deal during the pandemic and are implementing measures such as a new Covid-19 testing strategy, which are enabling us to move from defense to offense in our efforts to actively search for and fight the virus,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president & chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods is using testing as a tool and estimates more than half of its workforce has been tested for COVID-19 and is currently testing thousands of workers per week as part of its monitoring strategy.

The company also has made a number of modifications in its operations to protect workers including:

• Installing HEPA high-performance air filtration systems in some plant breakrooms to help reduce the risk of transmission

• Conducting continuous, daily cleaning at all facilities, and in some plants doing a nightly sanitizer

fogging of high traffic areas such as break rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria and locker rooms

• Installing more than 150 infrared temperature scanners in company facilities

• Designating 150 social distancing monitors in company facilities to ensure company-provided daily

personal protective equipment is properly worn and team members are following other best practices

The company also announced plans to open pilot health clinics, including a clinic in Storm Lake, Iowa, to give team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost. Other locations that will be served include:

• Carthage/Center, Texas;

• Berryville, Arkansas;

• Holcomb, Kansas;

• Lexington, Nebraska;

• Wilkesboro, North Carolina; and

• Newbern, Tennessee.

Tyson has hired an additional 200 nurses and administrative staff this year, helping screen for symptoms, conduct testing and track cases to help and care for team members if they become ill.