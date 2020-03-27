Tyson Foods commits $13 Million to COVID-19 hunger relief, community support

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods, Inc. is committing $13 million to support critical needs in local communities where the company operates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation announced Friday.

The investment includes $2 million in community grants and more than $11 million worth of products donated by the company since March 11.

The company’s Community Response Fund will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations working to help people in Tyson Foods’ plant communities across the U.S.

Noel White, Tyson Foods CEO, said thee purpose of the fund is to provide help where it’s needed most.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” White said.

COMMUNITY GRANTS

Grants will be allocated in Tyson plant communities for non-profit organizations to help support Tyson team members and the local community.

Investments will be focused on non-profit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, food distribution, health care, childcare, small business support and other economic recovery services.

Community grants will be awarded by invitation only.

TEAM MEMBER SUPPORT

$500,000 will bolster Tyson’s existing Helping Hands program, which offers financial assistance to team members following a disaster or personal hardship.

TEAM MEMBER GIVING

The company will also offer a matched giving opportunity. Funds have been allocated to the company’s Giving Together program to amplify the impact of giving from team members and encourage the support of a wide variety of non-profit organizations.

HUNGER RELIEF

The company has donated four million pounds of meat products, valued at $11 million, since early March and expanded hunger relief efforts to include the following.

Product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.

Summer product donations to ensure the most vulnerable in Tyson communities have access to food during summer break.

Meal boxes to Tyson drivers who may have difficulty accessing food while on the road.

Semi-trailers with approximately 35,000 pounds of product deployed to Tyson plant locations for hourly team members and the community.

To learn about additional COVID-19 response efforts by Tyson Foods, click here.

