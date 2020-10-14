Tyson Events Center to host Bingo Night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tyson Events Center will host Bingo Night to raise proceeds for the United Way of Siouxland.

According to a release, the event will take place on October 23 on the second level of Long Line Rec Center.

Doors for the event will open at 7:00 p.m., with gameplay starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will need to enter through the east lobby of the Long Lines building and go up the ramp to the second level.

All event attendees will be required to wear a mask and seating will be spaced to allow for social distancing.

Other requirements for attendees include:

  • All attendees must be over the age of 18 to participate
  • $15 buy-in will give participants 10 playing cards. Additional playing cards are available for purchase
  • All guests must purchase their own pack of playing cards. No sharing allowed
  • 10 total games will be hosted with a cash prize for each game
  • 50/50 raffles for more chances to win
  • Bar service and limited food menu will be available during the event

