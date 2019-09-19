Tyson Events Center starts preparations for hockey season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hockey season is around the corner, and the Tyson Events Center is focused on preparing the rink for the Muskee’s season to start in just three weeks.

They made ice for the rink yesterday, but the hot and humid weather has made created some challenges in the preparations.

“Yeah, it’s nice, but you know it poses some challenges cause it’s not usually this warm and humid outside. So the effect it has on making the ice is actually pretty extreme, we have a lot of condensation that we have to fight. It was actually cloudy in here yesterday to a point. Had a lot of stalagmites this morning, so it’s making the ice build a little more complicated but that’s why we do it three to four weeks in advance so we’re ready to go,” said Tim Savona, Tyson Events Center General Manager.

The Muskee’s first game is on October 5 against Omaha, at the Tyson Events Center.