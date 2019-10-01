Tyson Event Center’s arena gets a new name

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tyson Even Center has seen several changes in recent months, but this is perhaps the biggest change yet.

Spectra, which manages the Tyson, announced Monday a new name for the center’s arena. Fleet Farm is partnering with the Tyson Events Center, making the facility the Tyson Events Center and Fleet Farm Arena.

Officials say the new partnership will help move the center forward.

“It’s exciting, it’s a great opportunity to say thank you to Gateway for the many years of support they did provide, but we just keep going forward with kind of new business in town, it’s really ingrained in the community,” Tim Savoma of the Tyson Event Center.

The arena in the Tyson Events Center was known as the Gateway Arena for 15 years.