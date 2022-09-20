A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a police release Monday.

CPR was in progress as paramedics arrived and the child was quickly transported to Trinity Hospital, where efforts to revive him continued. These efforts were unsuccessful and the child was eventually pronounced deceased, police said.

It was determined that the boy stopped breathing due to a foreign object that was obstructing the child’s airway, police said. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments on Monday expressed their deepest sympathy to the family.