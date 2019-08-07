Two Siouxland cities ranked best places to live in the U.S.

Two Siouxland communities have been ranked the best places to live in the nation.

According to the internet-based financial news outlet 24-7 Wall St, Le Mars is the best city in Iowa and Norfolk is the best city in Nebraska.

The ranking is based on affordability, quality of life and several other factors.

The Mayor of Le Mars says it’s an honor to be named the best place to live in Iowa.

“On behalf of the city, just totally elated and I want to emphasize it’s not me that did it but all of our volunteers and our people that’s helped make what this town is today,” Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff said.

The same report found Pierre is the best place to live in South Dakota.